Odell Beckham Jr. piling up record receiving numbers

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to find new ways to make history.

The Giants receiver had seven catches for 121 yards on Sunday against the Redskins, giving him 16 100-yard games out of the 30 he has played in his career.

His first reception of the day, a 26-yarder in the second quarter, was the 200th catch of his career. It made him the only player in NFL history to reach 200 catches in 30 games or less. The previous fastest player to 200 catches was Beckham’s college teammate at LSU, Jarvis Landry, who reached the milestone in his 33rd career game earlier this season. Beckham had 206 career catches by the end of the day.

Later in the game Beckham eclipsed 3,000 career receiving yards and finished with 3,035. That, too, had never been done in 30 or fewer games. The previous record for fewest games to reach 3,000 receiving yards is 31 by Houston’s Charley Hennigan, whose career began in 1960.

Beckham also passed Hakeem Nicks’ team records for the highest catch and receiving yardage totals by a Giants players in his first three NFL seasons. Nicks’ marks were 202 receptions and 3,034 yards, set in 42 games from 2009-11. Beckham has not scored this season, but his 25 career scores in two seasons are also the record for most touchdowns by a Giants receiver in his first three seasons. Nicks had 24 in his first three years.

Beckham needs four more catches and 193 more yards to pass Plaxico Burress for most in those categories during a player’s first three years with the Giants. Burress had 209 catches for 3,227 yards from 2005-07.