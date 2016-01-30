Reports: NYPD investigating allegations against Jay Bromley

The NYPD is investigating allegations by a woman that the Giants’ Jay Bromley attempted to rape her and that he struck her with his car early Saturday morning, according to reports.

The New York Daily News and New York Post both cite police sources who say Bromley was alleged to have brought the woman, 26, to a Manhattan hotel after online interactions. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

NYPD spokeswoman Sophia Mason confirmed that an investigation was underway. “We’re investigating an incident from earlier this morning.” She declined to provide more information. The report came in around 8 a.m

“We are aware of the situation and will continue to monitor it,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have notified the league office per the league’s protocol. We will have no further comment as we understand this is an ongoing investigation.”

Bromley, 23, is a native of Jamaica, Queens. The defensive tackle just completed his second season with the Giants after being selected in the third round of the 2014 draft out of Syracuse.

Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is being investigated by police in Texas following a disturbance during which he may have assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Manziel, who has had two tumultuous seasons in the NFL, was identified by Forth Worth police after they were called at about 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a possible assault at an apartment complex. The officers didn’t find the person who called, but they spoke to an unidentified 23-year-old woman who said she was “involved in a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend” earlier that night in Dallas. Sgt. Steve Enright later identified him as Manziel.

