Snee, Rolle, Tuck and O'Hara are Pro Bowlers

The Giants don't know if they're going to the playoffs, but they know they'll be sending at least four players to Hawaii.

Chris Snee, Antrel Rolle, Justin Tuck and Shaun O'Hara were all named to the NFC roster last night for this year's Pro Bowl, which is returning to Hawaii after spending last year in Miami. Snee was voted a starter and the other three will be reserves.

Both Rolle and O'Hara were the top vote-getters in the conference at their position in fan balloting, which comprised one-third of the total selection process. Players and coaches accounted for the remaining two-thirds.

Snee has been one of the Giants' most consistent offensive linemen this season, starting every game at right guard. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons and this is his second time as a starter; he started in 2008.

Rolle is second on the Giants in tackles with 82 and had just one interception, but his presence made the Giants' secondary one of the most difficult to pass against for most of the season.

Tuck leads the Giants with 11 sacks and has recovered five fumbles.

The curious pick is O'Hara, who missed nine games this season with Achilles, ankle and foot injuries. He has played and started the last two games at center, but even he has admitted that his performances in those games have not been up to his usual standard. O'Hara has gone to the last two Pro Bowls.

If there is a Giants player who deserves to play center in the Pro Bowl, it might be Rich Seubert. The veteran guard filled in there for six of the games that O'Hara missed and played well, allowing the offensive line to maintain success despite the injuries. But Seubert was not even selected as one of the six Giants who will be alternates.

The Giants on standby are running back Ahmad Bradshaw and defensive end Osi Umenyiora (second alternates), quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (third), tackle David Diehl (fourth) and defensive tackle Barry Cofield (fifth).