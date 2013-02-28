Source: DT Cullen Jenkins to visit Giants

Cullen Jenkins played two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. Now his actual brother would love for him to have the chance to play in New York.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle who was released by the Eagles this week will visit with the Giants as a free agent on Friday, according to a source. His older brother, Kris Jenkins, played three seasons with the Jets (actually one and a half seasons, spending the rest of his time on injured reserve with knee injuries) and is now a broadcaster for SNY. Kris Jenkins thinks Cullen would be a great fit for the Giants, and vice versa.

"I understand that they lost Chris Canty and they're looking to fill a couple of holes on the defensive front and I think that my brother could possibly be a good fit for the Giants," Kris told Newsday on Thursday. "He's very versatile, he does pretty good against the run and pretty good against the pass. He can bounce around and do different things based on what's needed. I think it would be a good fit."

Cullen Jenkins played seven seasons with the Packers and helped them win Super Bowl XLV. He then signed with the Eagles as a free agent.

"Cullen has been in the NFC East for a couple of years now," Kris said. "He understands the teams there. He understands the Giants and what they have. I think he understands the other teams he has played against as well.

"He'll have a similar [situation] in terms of pass rush and pass pressure. I know the Giants have a pretty good attack and some of the guys that they have, especially Jason Pierre-Paul, he's a guy with a lot of upside to him. I think with him knowing that division and knowing what's going on, I think it would work."

Cullen Jenkins is 6-2 and 306 pounds. He would add more veteran presence to the interior of the Giants' defensive line since they released Canty earlier this offseason. The Giants have already re-signed veteran Shaun Rogers, who missed all of last year with a blood clot in his calf. They also have Linval Joseph, who has developed into a solid starter, as well as younger players at the position in Marvin Austin and Markus Kuhn (coming off ACL surgery).

It's certainly not a done deal that Jenkins will sign with the Giants. He reportedly has several visits with other teams lined up after the Giants. But it is a good sign that the Giants will be his first stop on the free agency tour.

Kris Jenkins admitted that it would also be nice to work in the same city as his brother. But that should not be a factor in his decision.

"I want my brother to do what's in the best interest for him and his family first and foremost," Kris said. "Cullen needs to take care of his wife, his beautiful daughter, and make that the first consideration."

Kris said he has no idea what his brother is thinking as he visits teams as a free agent. He also said he wants to be careful not to be the kind of brother who speaks out of turn in the media and "makes a you-know-what out of themselves and their brother."

"I'm not going to do that," Kris said. "I respect my brother very much, I love him dearly. I want him to be able to go through this process as a man and enjoy himself. Now if he is there and I am doing the SNY commute, is it cool that I'd get to see him? Absolutely. But it's not about me right now. It's about him."