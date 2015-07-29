Tom Coughlin calls Jason Pierre-Paul's refusal of Giants' help a 'fiasco'

It's been nearly a month since Jason Pierre-Paul injured his right hand in a fireworks mishap on July 4. Tom Coughlin texted him the following day, offering any assistance that he and the Giants could provide.

But that overture and that text have gone ignored.

In his first public comments about Pierre-Paul to Sports Illustrated's MMQB.com, Coughlin said he has no idea when Pierre-Paul might show up at Giants training camp, described the player's refusal to allow the team to participate in his recovery as a "fiasco," and suggested (in a sentiment which echoed that of team president John Mara) that Pierre-Paul is receiving poor advice from his management.

The silence from JPP, Coughlin said, makes him fear that the injury is more severe than even the ghastly details that have been reported.

"I don't know what they think they are hiding," Coughlin said. "It only makes us, me personally, think the worst."

Coughlin said he first learned of the injury on July 5 from general manager Jerry Reese. That's when he sent the text to JPP that read simply: "How can I help you?" He has yet to receive a response.

"I want to help. I want to be there for him," Coughlin said. "But he's decided that he doesn't want our help. He thinks that something will come of it. But, all I care about, all any of us care about, the whole organization, is the well-being of the kid."

Coughlin is not the only one in the dark. While he said that defensive line coach Robert Nunn has spoken to Pierre-Paul a few times since the accident, and others have communicated via text, most of the conversations between JPP and those associated with the team have been perfunctory and vague.

"There has been very little information even to this point in time," Coughlin said. "Everybody in this building is concerned with him and his welfare. Even to the point where this fiasco, when Ronnie [Barnes] goes down there and Jessie [Armstead] goes down there, and he won't see them -- these are the people he has depended on all the time he has been there. I don't know what he thought he was going to accomplish by not allowing them to be there to assist, to help, whatever needed to be done."

"I thought that was a really poor move by them, by his people," he said.

Pierre-Paul was absent from the team's spring workouts, a business maneuver common for players like him who have received a franchise tag. It was expected that he would sign the one-year, $14.8-million franchise tender shortly after the mid-July deadline to reach a long-term agreement passed. In light of the injury, he has not and the Giants would like to assess his hand before any contracts are signed.

For that to happen, Pierre-Paul has to show up.

Coughlin had said that he thought Pierre-Paul would attend the team's minicamp in June, a prophecy that turned out to be incorrect. Now, he said, he isn't sure when he'll see Pierre-Paul again.

"I don't know what to expect anymore," he said.