Tom Coughlin interviews with Jaguars, report says

Tom Coughlin hasn’t been shy about admitting he wants to continue coaching, and there’s a chance he gets another opportunity with the same team he coached in his first NFL job.

Coughlin was interviewed Wednesday by the Jaguars, according to an ESPN report. Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said last week after the team fired Gus Bradley that Coughlin was on the team’s list of potential hires. Coughlin was 68-60 in eight seasons (1995-2002) in Jacksonville. A Jaguars spokesman on Wednesday would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Coughlin, who turned 70 in August, is also a potential coaching candidate with the Bills, who fired Rex Ryan Tuesday after only 31 games. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula met with Coughlin during the offseason about an advisory role with the team, but the two sides could not agree on how to structure a potential position.

Coughlin wound up working for the NFL in the league’s operations department.

The Giants parted ways with Coughlin in January after 12 seasons, during which he won two Super Bowl championships. While the Giants didn’t label it a firing, it was clear that team president and co-owner John Mara was ready to move on and make a change. The Giants, who went 6-10 in each of Coughlin’s final two seasons, are 10-5 under Ben McAdoo and have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011, the year Coughlin won his second Super Bowl.