Tommy DeVito stood in the middle of the Giants’ locker room on the afternoon of Nov. 20 and spoke about the opportunity to be the historically meaningful franchise’s starting quarterback.

Twenty-one days later, DeVito stood in the middle of the Giants’ locker room on the afternoon of Dec. 11 and spoke about the opportunity to be the historically meaningful franchise’s starting quarterback.

Call it Groundhog Season.

“There’s almost no surprises at this point,” DeVito said after Brian Daboll announced before practice Wednesday that the Rutgers product will be the starting quarterback Sunday when the Giants (2-11) play Baltimore at MetLife Stadium.

DeVito is starting in place of Drew Lock, who is in a walking boot with a heel injury, according to Daboll. Lock had started the last two games.

“Tommy will get all the reps,” said Daboll, who was unsure if Lock would be available against the Ravens (8-5). “I don’t think he’ll go today. Can’t see him going tomorrow, hopefully Friday we can see whether or not he can be a two or a three but not there yet as of today.”

Following practice, the Giants listed Lock on the injury report as not having practiced. If he is unavailable for the game, it is likely that practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle will serve as the backup.

“We got to do a good job of getting these guys ready,” Daboll said.

DeVito last started the 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 24. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards but was sacked four times. DeVito did get in for a play in Sunday’s 14-11 loss to the Saints, a handoff to Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fourth quarter.

Amongst the many player personnel issues vexing the Giants heretofore this season has been the play of their quarterbacks. Following Daniel Jones’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson in the fourth quarter of the 27-22 loss to the Commanders at MetLife Stadium, the Giants have:

Benched and subsequently cut Jones; announced then-No. 3 quarterback DeVito would start the Nov. 24 game against the Buccaneers instead of then-No. 2 quarterback Lock; following that loss, the team announced Lock would start the Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys due to DeVito having suffered a right forearm injury; named Lock the starter for last Sunday’s game against New Orleans even though DeVito’s health had improved to the point he fully participated in practice; and now have turned back to DeVito with Lock injured.

“Obviously it’s been a little bit of a crazy situation this whole year with everything that’s gone on,” DeVito said.

And the lack of stability at the sport’s most important position has played a significant role in the offensive woes that have plagued the Giants over the course of the season.

The Giants have scored the fewest points in the league (194) and their 14.9 points per game average is last in the league. Add to that a passing attack whose 185.5 yards per game average ranks 28th in the NFL and the root causes for the season-long frustration for players and coaches are and have been plainly obvious.

Which is why Malik Nabers paused for a beat when asked how challenging it has been for the offensive unit to develop cohesion with the revolving door at quarterback.

After a moment, the rookie wide receiver replied, “I don’t got no answers for that.”

Notes & quotes: Following practice, the Giants announced safety Tyler Nubin was placed on the injured reserve with a season-ending ankle injury. In 13 games this season, the rookie from Minnesota recorded 98 tackles (57 solo and 41 assisted), one forced fumble and one pass defensed . . . Nabers, who was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a lingering hip flexor injury, said there was “no doubt” he would play against the Ravens . . . The NFL announced New Orleans defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for blocking Graham Gano’s 41-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds left in the Giants’ 14-11 loss to the Saints.