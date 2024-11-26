DeVito may miss Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Might "Cutlets" be off the menu for Thanksgiving Day?

That possibility arose on Tuesday when Giants head coach Brian Daboll said his second-year quarterback Tommy DeVito had a sore throwing arm and was not certain to be ready for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys in Texas.

The Giants only had a walkthrough on Tuesday, but Daboll said that if it were a regular practice DeVito would have been limited. He said that backup Drew Lock would get extra work in the walkthrough in case DeVito can’t go.

DeVito did not appear on the Giants’ injury report on Monday. When he walked onto the field wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm on Tuesday, Daboll realized something might be amiss.

“His forearm is sore,” Daboll said. “We’ll see where we’re at . . . I’m hopeful, but it’s not 100%.”

Daboll said he would assess DeVito during the walkthrough, which was not open to reporters.

DeVito made his first start of the season last Sunday against Tampa Bay, replacing Daniel Jones who in the span of last week went from starter to third string to asking for and being granted his release from the Giants. Jones cleared waivers on Monday and is a free agent who can sign with any team.