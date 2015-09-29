Green Bay Packers beat Kansas City Chiefs behind Aaron Rodgers' five touchdowns

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Randall Cobb, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-28 on Monday night.

Rodgers led the Packers (3-0) on two successful first-quarter drives that ended with scoring passes to Cobb and rookie Ty Montgomery. He found James Jones for a 27-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter for a 17-point lead at the break.

Jamaal Charles rushed for three touchdowns for Kansas City (1-2), which followed its stunning, last-minute loss at home to Denver with a respectable fourth-quarter effort at raucous Lambeau Field.

Charles' 7-yard TD with 1:25 left got the Chiefs within 10. But the end result was the same for Kansas City, which lost its second straight.

Rodgers was 24 of 35 in another masterful performance for the MVP quarterback.