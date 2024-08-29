GM Brad Holmes expects Lions to be Super Bowl champions after breakthrough season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Expectations for the Detroit Lions have never been higher. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear on Thursday morning he's not lowering the bar.

“For this season? Win the Super Bowl,” he said.

For decades, the notion of the Lions raising the Lombardi Trophy in February was laughable. Everything changed last season when Detroit fell one win short of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time, as it gave away a 17-point, third-quarter lead in a 34-31 loss to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions advanced to the conference title game by winning two playoff contests in one postseason for the first time since capturing the 1957 NFL title.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were hired in January 2021 to turn around the fortunes of the downtrodden franchise. They've made shrewd decisions in the draft and free agency, as well as a key 2021 trade for quarterback Jared Goff, to reach this point.

“We’ve kept our approach and our process very consistent in terms of how we build it, the opportunities that we provide players, and that’s what gives us confidence,” Holmes said. "We’ve been saying it since Day 1, we want to get better every single year and we’ve done that, and we plan to continue to do that.”

Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension during the spring. Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns during the regular season and four more touchdowns during the team's postseason run.

“He’s the right guy. He’s the leader for us,” Holmes said. “He didn’t need a contract to go out there and do what he does on the field, he truly earned that. I have not seen a change in him.”

The biggest question during training camp was who would win the backup job behind Goff after Teddy Bridgewater retired. Hendon Hooker, a third-round 2023 draft pick who sat out last season while recovering from a knee injury, emerged as the No. 2 quarterback during preseason games.

Veteran Nate Sudfeld was released and Jake Fromm, added late in camp, was signed to the practice squad.

“You see the ability and the talent he has,” Holmes said of Hooker. “He gave a lot of life and spark to the offense when he had his opportunities.”

Holmes also anticipates wide receiver Jameson Williams, a 2022 first-round selection, will build off his NFC Championship performance when he scored rushing and receiving touchdowns. The Lions are looking for Williams to provide a consistent deep threat to complement two-time Pro Bowl selection Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“He’s an exciting kid to watch play and I’m expecting big things out of him this year and I’m sure he is, too,” Holmes said. "I know how the kid's built, and I know how he’s wired. There’s no lack of confidence.”

Like Goff, St. Brown and First Team All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell were signed to four-year extensions during the spring.

“When the organization takes care of your top guys, it sends a message in the locker room that, ‘Hey, they’re about the right things,'” assistant GM Ray Agnew said.

Placekicking became an issue early in camp when incumbent Michael Badgley suffered a torn hamstring. Jake Bates, the kicker for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this year, impressed in the preseason but Holmes is looking to add an alternative for the practice squad.

Veterans Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson were signed to the practice squad this week to provide depth at wide receiver.

The Lions open the regular season on Sept. 8 at home with a Sunday night showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Detroit pulled out a 24-23 victory over the Rams in the wild card round of the playoffs.