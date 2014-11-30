SportsFootball

Houston's Fitzpatrick throws six TDs in win over Tennessee

Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Houston Texans in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans in a NFL game on November 30, 2014 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Credit: Getty Images / Thomas B. Shea

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON -- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for a franchise-record six touchdowns and DeAndre Hopkins had a career-best 238 yards receiving and two scores as the Houston Texans rolled to a 45-21 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick returned to the lineup after being benched for two games for Ryan Mallett, who suffered a season-ending chest injury last week.

J.J. Watt helped out in the win, too. He had his third touchdown reception, two sacks, forced and recovered a fumble for Houston (6-6).

Tennessee's Zach Mettenberger injured his right shoulder playing behind a makeshift offensive line missing three starters. Jake Locker took over in the third quarter and threw for 91 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Titans (2-10), who have lost six straight.

