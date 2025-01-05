Anthony Richardson, Josh Hines-Allen both inactive as the Colts and Jaguars close out their seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen are both inactive for their team’s season finales Sunday.

Richardson is missing his second straight game with back spasms. He did not practice all week. He's made 11 starts this season after missing the final 13 games of 2023, his rookie season, because of surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Richardson's backup, 39-year-old Joe Flacco, will make his sixth and final start of his first season with the Colts. Flacco turns 40 next week and can become a free agent again in March.

Hines-Allen did not travel with the team because of a personal matter. He needs 2½ sacks to break the Jaguars career record for sacks. Tony Brackens holds Jacksonville's record at 55.