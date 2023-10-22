Injuries to ribs and hip force DK Metcalf to miss first game of his career for Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf missed the first game of his career after he was inactive for Sunday’s game against Arizona.

Metcalf had been listed as questionable because of injuries to his ribs and hip, and was a limited participant in practice on Friday. But he wasn’t on the field for early warmups before being declared out by the team.

Metcalf had played in 71 straight regular-season games since the beginning of his career in 2019. Metcalf dealt with an injury to his ribs earlier in the season following the Week 2 win at Detroit.

Metcalf has 22 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Along with Metcalf, the Seahawks were also without starting center Evan Brown (hip) and starting right guard Phil Haynes (calf). The Seahawks are likely to start a pair of rookies — Olu Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford — in those spots.