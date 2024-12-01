SportsFootball

Patriots' Jabrill Peppers active vs. Colts amid ongoing domestic violence case

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a...

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after being taken off the commissioner exempt list this week amid his ongoing domestic violence and drug case.

Peppers was back in the Patriots’ facility and participated in workouts this week with his teammates for the first time since being placed on the list on Oct. 9, two days after he was arrested and charged with shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her.

Peppers, 29, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. A trial date has been set for Jan. 22.

The league said this week that its review is ongoing and not affected by the change in Peppers’ roster status.

Peppers has appeared in four games this season and has 23 tackles.

More football news

Broncos coach Sean Payton has a history with Browns dynamic duo of Jameis Winson and Jerry Jeudy3m read
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers active vs. Colts amid ongoing domestic violence case
Jaguars sign left tackle Walker Little to a 3-year, $45 million extension, AP source says1m read
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld1m read
Aidan O'Connell shows in loss to Chiefs that he is the Raiders' QB for the rest of season3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME