LI's Jack Coan receives invitation to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp

Jack Coan is getting another NFL look.

The Sayville native, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Long Island football history, received an invitation to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp and plans to be in attendance in about two weeks, Coan told Newsday Sunday night.

Coan is coming off a stint with the San Antonio Brahmas in the rebooted XFL. He completed 158 of 254 passes (62.2%) for 1,471 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games for the Brahmas, who finished their debut season at 3-7.

Coan, who owns Long Island career records for passing yards (9,787) and passing touchdowns (128) and the single-season passing yards record (3,431), played college ball at Wisconsin and Notre Dame but went undrafted in last year’s draft. He spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts but was waived during roster cut-downs.

The Seahawks will hold their minicamp May 12-15. They made 10 picks in this weekend’s draft, including a pair of first-rounders in Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They also signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year extension in March after the former Jet had a career year last season (4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) in winning Comeback Player of the Year.

Local collegians to play on

Damien Caffrey Ross Tallarico of the Stony Brook Seawolves celebrates with teammate Ross Tallarico after Tallarico's touchdown in the first half against William & Mary with at LaValle Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022. Credit: Jim McIsaac

Former Glenn tight end Damien Caffrey, who played at LIU and Stony Brook, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Bears after the third day of the draft ended Saturday, Stony Brook announced on Twitter.

The 6-6, 255 Caffrey initially enrolled at LIU before transferring to Stony Brook for his final two seasons. He had seven catches for 78 yards over two seasons and developed a reputation as a tough blocker in the Seawolves’ rushing attack.

Caffrey’s Seawolves teammate, edge rusher Eric Black, will attend Giants rookie minicamp, the school also announced. Black had five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble last season for Stony Brook.

Former Nassau CC defensive back Jordan Jones signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 11 interceptions in 22 career games for Nassau CC before continuing his college career at Rhode Island.