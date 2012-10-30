Jacksonville Jaguars trade WR Mike Thomas to Detroit Lions for draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded receiver Mike Thomas to the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed draft pick.

Thomas signed a three-year extension worth $18 million last October. The deal includes $9 million guaranteed.

The trade makes sense for both sides.

The Lions (3-4) lost receiver Nate Burleson for the season last week, so Thomas gives them depth behind Calvin Johnson, Titus Young and rookie Ryan Broyles.

And the Jaguars (1-6) get a draft pick for a player who clearly has fallen out of favor with a new coaching staff. First-round draft pick Justin Blackmon and second-year pro Cecil Shorts III passed Thomas on the depth chart, and the Jaguars recently stripped him of his role as punt returner.

Thomas has 13 receptions for 80 yards this season.