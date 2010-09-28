Jags sign ex-Bills QB Edwards

Showing just how frustrated they are with quarterback David Garrard, the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed former Buffalo Bills starter Trent Edwards off waivers Tuesday. Edwards is expected to sign a contract this morning and join his new team at practice later.

Edwards started the first two games for Buffalo this season, completing 29 of 52 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions and lost both games, prompting coach Chan Gailey to turn to Ryan Fitzpatrick to spark an inept offense. With Fitzpatrick under center against the Patriots Sunday, the Bills managed 374 yards - more than Edwards mustered in his two starts. Gailey released Edwards on Monday.

Edwards could get a second chance in Jacksonville, especially if Garrard continues to perform like he has the last two weeks. Garrard threw four interceptions and was benched in a 25-point loss at San Diego. He was even worse Sunday at home, completing 13 of 30 passes for 105 yards and an interception in another 25-point loss to Philadelphia.

Collins-fan incident probed

The NFL is investigating a confrontation between Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins and a fan after Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Spokesman Greg Aiello told The Associated Press the league is "in the process of reviewing all the facts." Milwaukee's WITI-TV aired video in which Collins is seen yelling at a fan as he left the field. Collins then appears to throw his mouthpiece into the stands. According to the station's report, Collins said the fan spit on him and used a racial slur. WITI said Collins apologized for "losing his cool."

Big viewership for Packers-Bears

Monday night's game between the Packers and Bears was the highest-rated cable telecast of the year. ESPN says "Monday Night Football" had an estimated 17.5 million viewers, making it the fifth-most watched cable program ever - behind a Monday night game from last season featuring the Packers against former quarterback Brett Favre. The network said Monday night's 12.5 rating was well over the season average of 10.9.

NFL, union discuss 18-game season

The NFL and its players' union have talked about a change to an 18-game regular season at a bargaining session. The two sides issued a joint statement about yesterday's meetings, saying that negotiations "focused on several matters," including a rookie wage scale and improvements for retired players. - AP