Doug Pederson on his job status entering Jaguars' bye week: 'I can't control that'

DETROIT — Doug Pederson has a Super Bowl ring as a player and as a coach, so he understands life at the top of the NFL.

Right now, he's at the bottom.

Pederson acknowledged his shaky job status Sunday after his Jacksonville Jaguars were humiliated by the Detroit Lions, losing 52-6 in one of the worst performances in team history.

Jacksonville is entering its bye week, giving owner Shad Khan time to make a move if he chooses. Pederson didn’t rule out making changes to his coaching staff during the week off, and he understands he might be gone before Jacksonville (2-9) plays the Houston Texans on Dec. 1.

“I can’t control that,” he said. “I’ve been around this sport a long time, and if it is going to happen, it is obviously going to happen. But at the same time, I have a job to do and that’s to get this team ready to face a good division.”

The 46-point margin of defeat broke the previous team record of 44, also set at Detroit. That, though, was in 1995, when the Jaguars were a first-year expansion team.

Twenty-nine years later, it is hard to explain how a team can get beaten this badly.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

“We’re disappointed, we’re frustrated and we’re angry,” Pederson said. “You put so much effort into a game week and then, you know, you play like this.”

The Lions — a franchise playing its 95th season — set team records for margin of victory, first downs (38) and yards gained (645). They outgained the Jaguars by 475 yards — the third-largest margin in league history — and could have gotten more if coach Dan Campbell hadn't put in backup quarterback Hendon Hooker and the rest of the second-team offense.

Even that group got a field goal and drove back to the Jaguars 20 before kneeling to run out the clock.

“That's a good team that is rolling in all three phases of the game,” Pederson said. “Jared (Goff) is playing really good and you can see how those players have bought in to what coach Campbell is doing.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, talks with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

With Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) missing another game, backup Mac Jones rarely had time to throw. He was only sacked once, but his 17 completions only went for an average of 8 yards. He also threw an interception at the Lions 4.

“We need to stop focusing on scoring points,” Jones said. “It is hard to say that, but you have to focus on doing your job one play at a time. There were definitely some plays that I didn't do my job today.”

Pederson was happy to be entering the bye week after the Jaguars played 11 straight weeks, including two in London. They have lost four straight after also dropping their first four games.

“Our break obviously comes at the right time,” he said. “Our guys need some time away and we need to refresh and recharge — the players and the coaches.

“We need to really reflect and go back and study — what has been good and what hasn't made it. That's a great opportunity — six games left including four in our division.”

Getting Lawrence back after the bye would be a huge help, but Pederson wasn't ready to commit to that.

“I'll see,” he said. “We'll see how he does during the week of this bye and see where he's at.”