Jaguars place QB Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve following latest concussion

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field on...

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field on a cart after getting injured on a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars shut down quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season following his latest concussion.

With the Jaguars (2-10) eliminated from playoff contention, they placed Lawrence on injured reserve Wednesday. He would be eligible to return for the season finale at Indianapolis, but the belief is he won't play again this season.

Jacksonville claimed receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers from Denver to fill Lawrence's roster spot. The 29-year-old Reynolds has 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown this season.

Mac Jones is penciled in to start in place of Lawrence at Tennessee (3-9) on Sunday.

Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent shot to the facemask from Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair, a late hit that caused a sideline-clearing brawl and a second scuffle a few minutes later.

The unsportsmanlike blow left Lawrence in the fencing position — a common response to a traumatic brain injury in which both fists clench — and he stayed on the ground for several minutes while a melee ensued nearby. Lawrence was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

It was the latest injury for Lawrence, who missed a game in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder. He also missed significant practice time because of a sprained left knee in October, a sprained right ankle in early December and a concussion two weeks later.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is looked at by...

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is looked at by trainers after a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Lawrence threw for 2,045 yards in 10 games this season, with 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Jaguars also signed John Wolford to the practice squad to give them a third QB option.

