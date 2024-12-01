Jaguars sign left tackle Walker Little to a 3-year, $45 million extension, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Walker Little, who didn't land a full-time starting job until the team traded veteran Cam Robinson in October, signed a three-year contract extension Sunday.

The deal is worth $45 million, including roughly $26 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details weren't released.

A second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2021, Little has made 21 starts over four seasons heading into Sunday's game against AFC South-leading Houston. The Jaguars played him at left tackle, right tackle and even guard in hopes of finding him the right spot.

Now, he's quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blind-side protector for the future — even though Jacksonville has made no commitment to general manager Trent Baalke or coach Doug Pederson beyond the rest of this season.

“Walker is a homegrown talent who has grown up in our system," Baalke said in a statement. “Time and time again, Walker stepped in when needed and stepped up his game at the tackle position. This is a great opportunity for a young player that we see every day on the practice field, who we believe will be playing his best football in the coming years.”

Walker has appeared in 51 games, most of those as a backup.

The Jaguars currently are in position to have a top-five draft pick for the third time in the last five years. The draft isn't considered very deep at left tackle and neither is the 2025 free-agent pool, making the decision to keep Little understandable.