NFL suspends Raiders DE Janarius Robinson 3 games for violating substance-abuse policy
HENDERSON, Nev. — The NFL suspended Las Vegas Raiders reserve defensive end Janarius Robinson on Tuesday for three games without pay for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
The suspension takes Robinson out for the rest of the season.
Robinson has played in 10 games and started one this season. He has five tackles and half a sack.
This is his second season in Las Vegas. Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by Minnesota, but never played for the Vikings.
