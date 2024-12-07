SportsFootball

Browns place LT Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve, ending his season, maybe career with Cleveland

FILE -Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) prepares...

FILE -Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) prepares for an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. Credit: AP/David Richard

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — An injury-riddled season for Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is over. His days with Cleveland may have ended as well.

Wills was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a lingering right knee injury that could lead to him undergoing another surgery. A first-round draft pick in 2020, Wills, who has been inconsistent when healthy, is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

The Browns (3-9) have just five games left, starting w ith a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) on Sunday. Wills is required to spend at least four games on IR, so it's safe to assume he won't play again in 2024.

As for where he'll be next season, that's anyone's guess.

Before bussing to Pittsburgh, the Browns also placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (ankle) on IR and signed wide receivers Michael Woods II and Kadarius Toney to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wills was benched earlier this season in favor of second-year tackle Dawand Jones. Wills, who had surgery on his knee in December, also c aused a distraction by claiming he mad e a “business decision” to sit out a game because he was hurt and didn't think he could help the team.

The Browns didn't give Wills a contract extension before this season, a sign they were likely moving on without him.

Wills started 57 games in five seasons with Cleveland, which selected the former Alabama standout with the No. 10 overall pick in 2020. Wills has had flashes of being a productive player, but there have long been questions about his desire to play.

Hurst got injured in Monday night's loss in Denver. He made two starts and appeared in eight games.

