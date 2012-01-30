Jerome Simpson pleads not guilty in drug case

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Jerome Simpson has pleaded not guilty to marijuana trafficking.

Simpson entered the plea on Monday in Kenton County Circuit Court in Covington. A grand jury indicted the four-year veteran on one count of marijuana trafficking in excess of 8 ounces on Jan. 19.

Simpson has been under investigation since September when agents from California tracked a package shipped to his northern Kentucky home. They said it contained 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Authorities said a search of Simpson's home also turned up 6 more pounds of marijuana, smoking pipes and scales.

The 2008 second-round draft pick from Coastal Carolina caught 53 passes for 758 yards and four touchdowns this season. Simpson can become a free agent after completing the final year of his contract.