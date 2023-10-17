Aaron Rodgers says he's 'ahead of schedule' in return from torn Achilles

The Jets are leaving the door open for Aaron Rodgers to return this season, and he hopes to be able to run through it.

Rodgers, during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," said he’s “ahead of schedule” and his goal is to play again in 2023. Rodgers also said he has a bunch of “markers” to hit before that can even be a conversation.

The arrow is pointing in the right direction for Rodgers, who had surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon just five weeks ago.

Rodgers hit one of his goals on Sunday when he was able to walk on the MetLife Stadium field without crutches and throw the football. There are many more: jogging, going through a pregame warmup and actually practicing — and the lead-up to all that.

“All of these are going to take time,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “It’s not just going to be boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. There’s critical markers that I have to hit as far as single leg strength and being able to do heel raises and being able to do explosive movements and these are all progressions. They take time. Obviously, we’re ahead of schedule.”

McAfee asked Rodgers if the final hurdle is being able to move around so he can protect himself from pass rushers. Rodgers answered, “Look, I think we’re kind of way ahead in just even saying that.”

It was the first time Rodgers tried to temper expectations that were created when everyone saw him playing catch and spending the entire Jets’ victory over Philadelphia standing on the sideline wearing a headset.

Rodgers said “a lot of factors” have him being further ahead than most imagined. He laid out some, including the “newer, innovative surgery” he had that would enable a quicker return.

Dr. Neil ElAttrache performed a SpeedBridge repair, which involves removing spurs and the tendon and then reattaching it to the heel bone with strong sutures. Vikings running back Cam Akers had the same procedure in 2021 and returned in 5 ½ months.

Additionally, Rodgers said he’s attacked the rehab using a “round-the-clock approach.” He’s also changed his diet and is relying on the power of his mind and the “manifestation of the desires” to play for the Jets again this year.

“All of those things together still doesn’t get you back on the field,” Rodgers said. “You have to hit a bunch of different things and be feeling a certain way. That’s the goal [playing again]. We’ll see what happens.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it specifically. That makes absolutely no sense. Anybody who does, doesn’t realize that there’s a lot of things that have to happen to get to that point. It’s going to have to be jogging, explosive moments and then practicing and everybody signing off on it. Hopefully we get to have those conversations.”

Robert Saleh expects to have those conversations. He said Rodgers is “on a mission” during an appearance on the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday

“We’re leaving the door open for him,” Saleh said. “Everything says he shouldn’t be doing this. Any medical professional, anyone who’s been through an Achilles injury, it’s all the same, like, ‘There’s no way.’ But don’t tell him that.

“The more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he’s capable of doing it I think it just fuels him. If I was going to bet — even though gambling is illegal for employees of the NFL — but if I was a betting man, I would bet on him — not against him.”

Rodgers is back in California rehabbing. He was “on the fence” about coming to Sunday’s game because he didn’t want to miss rehab. Rodgers reached out to Saleh and asked him his thoughts.

“He said, ‘Need you out here, buddy,’ ” Rodgers said. “That was cool.”

Rodgers was glad he was with the Jets. He said the last five weeks “have been really tough not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.” Rodgers felt a part of the team again.

“Just to be back around the guys was incredible,” he said. “To be on the field without crutches, to be able to be on the sidelines, to be on the headset, it made me feel like I wasn’t so separated from the team. I’m really thankful for that. That was a special moment for me to feel a little bit more normal.”