Aaron Rodgers activated, but Jets say he won't be active for games

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets are activating Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve, but he won’t be active for any of their remaining three games.

“He’s not playing,” Robert Saleh said on Wednesday.

Saleh said the Jets have some flexibility, so they’re adding Rodgers to the 53-man roster. The deadline was Wednesday or he would remain on IR for the remainder of the season and wouldn’t be able to practice with the team.

Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1, has logged some limited practices over the last three weeks. This allows him to continue to work with his teammates rather than off on a side field with strength and conditioning coaches. Saleh called it “a plus for everybody” to have Rodgers on the field.

“It’s all part of his rehab,” Saleh said. “There’s days when he’s out there and there’s days when he’s not. We have the roster flexibility. Otherwise we probably wouldn’t be able to afford to do this.”

Rodgers was trying to make the quickest comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. If the Jets (5-9) were still alive in the playoff race, Rodgers would push to be cleared and play.

He said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that since the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention, there’s no reason to push it. Rodgers said he won’t be 100% healthy for another three to four weeks, but he was willing to play at less than that if the Jets were playing for something.

“I’m not going to slow my rehab down,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to keep attacking it every single day. Now without a timetable to come back, we can be as smart as we need to be.”

Saleh praised Rodgers for doing everything he could to play again this season.

“Who knows if the circumstances were different, get a couple of these wins, maybe we’re having a different conversation,” Saleh said. “I know he gave everything he could.”