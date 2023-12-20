Aaron Rodgers plans to be an active Jet in offseason with OTA and recruiting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers plans to be heavily involved in the Jets’ offseason moves and their workout program.

Rodgers described himself as “a pretty decent recruiter” during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and said he would speak with free agents if the Jets need that.

That’s not necessarily a good thing. Some of the players Rodgers helped bring to the Jets haven’t made much of an impact, including Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle and Dalvin Cook. Things may have gone differently though had Rodgers not suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear four snaps into the season.

The Jets will look to upgrade the receiver room and offensive line. They’re expected to pursue two of Rodgers’ closest friends in the NFL — receiver Davante Adams and tackle David Bahktiari. The Jets also could target receivers Mike Evans and Tee Higgins.

Rodgers said he has a “good line of communication” with general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh.

“We’re always in communication,” Rodgers said. “I’m always trying to help out with chemistry and character stuff. I just think that we need guys in here who are about the right stuff and I think Joe’s done a good job.

“The guys he’s drafted the last couple of years have been pretty outstanding. Some of the big playmakers in their second and third years. Look at the defensive side of the ball. We got to keep drafting well and bring in guys who are about the right stuff. We’ll see what happens with any trades. I’m always kind of in the loop.”

Saleh said Rodgers’ input is wanted, but the Jets have to be judicious and not just acquire people close to him.

“Yeah, for sure,” Saleh said on Wednesday. “To get his opinion and all that stuff, obviously it’s always going to be warranted, we’re always going to include him.”

When the season ends, Rodgers will return to the West Coast to continue his rehab and train for 2024. He said he’ll be part of the Jets’ OTAs again and help the offense get on track.

“Once we get revved up around the draft,” Rodgers said, “I’ll be back here trying to get this thing right, which I think is important to make sure I keep putting my stamp on this offense. We’ll have some new pieces, so I want to make them get on the same page.”