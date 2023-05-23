Aaron Rodgers says tweaked calf is not serious

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers walked off before practice began and then watched from a distance before slowly making his way across the field with a limp.

The Jets’ new franchise quarterback/savior “tweaked” his calf during warmups and was unable to take part in the first OTA practice open to the media.

“Decided to take a vet day,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Rodgers, who wasn't wearing a wrap on either calf while he stood at the podium and spoke to reporters, was uncertain when the injury occurred.

“I don't know,” he said, smiling. “Just running, I guess.”

The Jets and their fans can exhale — for now. It’s unclear whether Rodgers will practice Wednesday. If he doesn’t, remember, it’s only May. Training camp is about two months away and the regular season starts for the Jets on Sept. 11.

The 39-year-old Rodgers has proved it takes a lot for him to miss games. He has played at least 16 games eight times in the last nine years.

“I’ve always wanted to be on the field,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always had a really good relationship with the trainers but not good enough from their side where they can tell me when not to play — because my answer was: I’m always going to try and get on the field. I always felt that if my 80% was better than the guy behind me than I should be on the field.”

Even though Rodgers wasn’t practicing, he was still talking to the quarterbacks and receivers, giving them pointers and tips. Toward the end of practice, Rodgers went over some things that he saw with veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah.

That’s where Rodgers has had the biggest impact in his first month since being traded from Green Bay to the Jets.

Rodgers has been very vocal in team meetings and on the field. He’s willing to help everyone to make sure they’re seeing things the same way and letting them know how he sees them.

“Every year I try to learn something different,” Uzomah said. “I’m learning a lot just with concepts, with coverages, with how he wants us to run certain things. He’s opening up the playbook.”

This is why Rodgers has taken part in OTAs, which was something he hadn’t done much of the latter part of his Packers career. He wanted to be present for his offensive coordinator and close friend Nathaniel Hackett and his teammates so they’re not playing catch-up in training camp.

“With a new offense and being my first year here, I really wanted to be around for at least some of the beginning things to just let them know how I like to do things,” Rodgers said. “Some of the code words, some of the little adjustments in the ways I see the game, sparking that conversation.”

Rodgers admitted he’s feeling “rejuvenated” in his new environment and getting to know his new teammates and all the coaches. They can see it, too.

“He is still a kid in an old man’s body,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s having a blast.”

Saleh said there was “never a doubt” in his mind that Rodgers would be a fixture in the offseason program, knowing the competitor that he is.

Rodgers has created a buzz and raised expectations around the Jets. Even Saleh, in his third year as coach, conceded that he believes they’re one of a handful of teams that can contend for a Super Bowl — if they prepare and work and continue to improve.

“I would love to go 17-0 and cruise through the playoffs and win a championship, but you’re not going to be able to unless you focus on the moment,” Saleh said. “Acknowledge the noise, acknowledge the positivity, be excited about it because [in] my opinion 32 coaches stand in front of their teams every year and talk about winning a championship.

“Realistically there’s maybe six to eight teams that have an actual chance to do it and I do think we are one of those teams.”

Saleh can stand in front of the Jets this year, say that and mean it for the first time. It’s all part of the Rodgers effect.

-- With AP