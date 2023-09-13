Aaron Rodgers posts on his Instagram page: 'I shall rise yet again'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers’ season ended on Monday night, not his career.

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” Rodgers wrote on his Instagram page. “And I shall rise yet again.”

It was the first time Rodgers commented since he tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season and his Jets’ career.

The injury occurred after Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd on the Jets’ first series of the game. It’s a difficult injury to return from, and Rodgers is 39. So there has been speculation about his future.

Rodgers will undergo surgery and has a long road to recovery. But he indicated that he’s ready for the challenge on his Instagram post that included a picture of him running out of the tunnel in his Jets uniform carrying the American flag as he did before Monday’s game.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers wrote. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

Rodgers ended the post with “Proud of my guys, 1-0.”

Earlier in the day, Robert Saleh said he highly doubted that Rodgers was done playing.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out,” Saleh said

Saleh said he hadn’t broached the subject with Rodgers because he’s “working through a whole lot.” Saleh also said that Rodgers is “getting some consultations, trying to figure out what the next best move is,” regarding surgery.

The Jets are moving forward with Zach Wilson as their quarterback. Tim Boyle will be elevated from the practice squad to be Wilson’s backup for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Wilson has a chance to redeem himself after a rough 2022 when he was benched twice and lost his starting job. He replaced Rodgers on Monday and helped the Jets to a 22-16 overtime victory over the Bills. Wilson’s teammates expressed belief that he can lead them this time.

“Everyone’s extremely confident,” center Connor McGovern said. “Everyone has seen the growth he’s had through OTAs and camp and all the stuff he’s learned from Aaron. The confidence he’s playing with is awesome.”

All of the Jets expressed great remorse and sadness for Rodgers, though. Since he was acquired in April, Rodgers gave a lot to the Jets.

Rodgers has been praised for how he led the team, how engaged he was in every meeting, how much he challenged players and worked to get everyone on the same page so the Jets could be at their best and compete for a Super Bowl this season.

“Initially, it didn’t feel real,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “It just really hurts. It’s hard to really imagine what he’s going through.”

Conklin said he texted Rodgers after learning his season was over, but he struggled at first.

“I was like, ‘What do you say?' ” Conklin said. “That's the hard part. It's hard to figure out the words to say."

Cook signed with the Jets to play with Rodgers. That never really happened.

“Tough blow, man, to just a great guy, great human,” Cook said. “It just breaks my heart – for him.”

Later Cook said, “I just wanted to take a carry from [No.] 8, just get one from a great. The game cheats you sometimes and I didn’t get that.”

Breece Hall took Rodgers’ only handoff on Monday.

Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons playing for Green Bay, was enjoying his new life with the Jets. He has said more than once that he planned to be with the Jets for multiple years. Rodgers is signed through 2025.

Saleh hopes that Rodgers will be around the team when everything is settled and he’s able. He believes “it’s very important for Rodgers’ “mental health and healing” to be around the team and good for the Jets as well.

“He’s as much a football coach as he is a player,” Saleh said. “Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership, anybody would want that.”

Losing Rodgers is devastating, but the Jets showed resilience on Monday. They have one of the best defenses in the league that should keep them in games. The Jets still believe they can compete for a playoff spot even if some have jumped off their bandwagon.

“I’m sure everybody’s saying whatever they’re saying and we’re not believing that,” McGovern said. “We know that we’re ready to roll and we have an incredibly talented team. We have all the talent to make a run, the same run that we had planned and talked about since we started.”