With Aaron Rodgers out, Robert Saleh says 'We're rolling with Zach' Wilson

The Jets are Zach Wilson’s team again.

Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending torn Achilles has given Wilson another opportunity to prove he can lead the Jets. It didn’t go well last season, but Robert Saleh said Wilson is “leap years ahead” of last year and the Jets are confident it will be different this time.

“Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said. “We got a lot of faith in Zach. We’re really excited about his opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach.”

The Jets are down to Wilson and Tim Boyle as the only quarterbacks on the roster. Boyle will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game in Dallas.

Saleh said the Jets will add a third quarterback. They have begun the process of getting one, but Saleh made it clear that whoever they bring in will be Wilson’s backup.

“Under no circumstance is any of this a competition,” Saleh said. “This is Zach’s team and we’re rolling with Zach.”

Tom Brady’s name has been thrown out there, but it’s unlikely that the 46-year-old will un-retire again. If so, it wouldn’t be to serve as Wilson’s backup.

Other candidates include ex-Falcon Matt Ryan, now a CBS analyst, and free agents Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Colt McCoy. The Jets also could see if Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Heineke or Andy Dalton are available in a trade.

This was expected to be a developmental year for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.

The Jets wanted Wilson to reset after a tumultuous second season when he was benched twice and lost his starting job. They acquired Rodgers to lead this team and also teach Wilson how to be a franchise quarterback.

Wilson showed some mettle in Monday’s 22-16 overtime win against Buffalo. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“It hurts us as a team,” Wilson said about losing Rodgers. “But my job as a quarterback is I’ve got to step up and I’ve got to be able to be as efficient as I can in that offense. A lot of emotions, right? Week One, opening day, trying to learn as much as I can from this guy, but I’ve also got to make sure that I’m ready to go.”

The Jets have seen growth and maturity from Wilson, who threw six touchdown passes and seven interceptions last season. He first lost his starting job after a 10-3 loss in New England. When asked afterward if he felt he let the defense down, Wilson said, “No.”

That did not go over well in the locker room, and especially with the defensive players. Wilson has changed and seems to have regained his teammates’ trust with how he has carried himself throughout OTAs and training camp.

Saleh initially said Wilson has been able to “rebuild rapport with his teammates.” Saleh later said he meant to say Wilson has “built a lot of confidence” with his teammates.

“We’re very excited about him,” Saleh said. “He will acknowledge he still has a lot of things to learn and grow. We’re excited to do that with him.

“The way he’s handled himself has been fantastic. Everything about him is so much different than a year ago … He’s somebody who’s made a drastic improvement from a year ago.”

Keeping their pick

Rodgers’ injury means the Jets will retain their first-round pick next year. The trade with Green Bay called for the Jets to send their No. 1 pick to the Packers if Rodgers played 65% of the offensive snaps, Now Green Bay will get a 2024 second-round pick. That first-rounder could be huge for the Jets whether they decide to draft a quarterback or use it to trade for one.

Two-minute drill

Players on the Jets and other teams are blaming the MetLife Stadium turf for Rodgers’ injury. Saleh understood, but he didn’t entirely agree.

“If it was a non-contact injury I think that would be something to discuss,” he said. “But I think that was trauma induced. I do know the players prefer grass. There’s a lot invested in those young men.”