Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's voice will be key for Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Nathaniel Hackett was a big reason Aaron Rodgers wanted to play for the Jets and could be the key to Zach Wilson succeeding as their quarterback.

Hackett, the Jets offensive coordinator, seemed to have a calming influence on Wilson in Monday’s game. Hackett was seen on the sideline encouraging Wilson after he came in to replace the injured Rodgers.

“Hackett is like the eternal optimist,” Robert Saleh said. “His way of coaching and his style is reassuring.”

Wilson helped the Jets to their comeback victory over the Bills. He showed poise and mettle under the circumstances, which weren’t strengths last season when Wilson melted down under the pressure and lost his starting job.

Saleh was asked twice about the type of influence Hackett could have on Wilson. He declined to answer the first time and then the second, he started his answer with, “this is not a reflection of the old staff. I want to be very clear on that with the coaches prior.”

Hackett replaced Mike LaFleur, who was let go after last season. LaFleur was a first-time coordinator. Hackett has been a coordinator before as well as a head coach, and many Jets have raved about his coaching style and what kind of man he is.

“I’ve always argued that a coach’s No. 1 job, above scheme, above everything else is to make their players feel like they can walk on water,” Saleh said. “I think he’s one of those special coaches who has that ability.”

After a long pause, Saleh added, “If you think about it, a big reason why Aaron wanted to be here is because of the coaching style of Nathaniel Hackett. That’s how special of a human he is.”

QB search

Saleh made it seem as if the Jets may not add a third quarterback this week. He said they are “not pressed right now” because Wilson and Tim Boyle will be active Sunday. The Jets want someone who is familiar with the system.

“Zach and Tim, those are our guys,” Saleh said. “They’ve been here from OTAs. Sometimes I look at it like, it’s not Madden in the sense that we can just plug-and-play everybody. There’s a lot of meetings, a lot of practices, a lot of nuance, a lot of understanding of why things are the way they are that go into it.

“It’s going to take time, whoever comes in this building, to figure out what we’ve done over the last six, seven months, to create their identity within the system. Right now our attention is on Zach and Tim and getting them ready to play.”

Lawson back

Edge rusher Carl Lawson, a surprise inactive for the Buffalo game, will make his season debut Sunday. Saleh said the Jets held out Lawson because he missed time with a back injury and this was a shorter week.

“This will be Week 1 for him,” Saleh said.

Hardman’s role

Receiver Mecole Hardman didn’t play any offensive snaps against the Bills and just one special teams play. That wasn’t the plan, according to Saleh, who said the offensive staff “pivoted” after Rodgers got hurt.

“A lot of the things that Aaron wanted to do were three-receiver sets,” Saleh said. “Once he went out of the game, we went to a different type of offense…. The plan was to get him some play time. So hopefully this week we can get him out there.”

Players of the Week

Safety Jordan Whitehead, who intercepted Josh Allen three times on Monday, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson earned Special Team Player of the Week for his 65-yard game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime.

Two-minute drill

Breece Hall (knee), Mekhi Becton (knee) and Duane Brown (shoulder) were limited in practice. … Cornerback Brandin Echols will come off the suspension list and be available this week.