Aaron Rodgers calls his restructured Jets contract a 'win-win-win'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers believes giving the Jets a near $35 million discount in his reworked contract was the right thing to do and called it a “win-win-win.” The new deal is for two years and $75 million guaranteed, but Rodgers sounded open to playing the next three years with the Jets.

“This is going to be a few years partnership,” Rodgers said after Tuesday’s practice.

The 39-year-old Rodgers mentioned playing a “few years” on a few occasions. There’s a third year on the deal, for $37.5 million not guaranteed. Rodgers didn’t rule out that he could still be slinging it for the Jets in 2025.

“I’m taking it one year at a time,” he said. “I’d love to play as long as I can. As long as it’s fun. As long as my body feels good. As long as they want me. Yeah, I’d love to keep it rolling.”

Rodgers said there was no “negotiation” with the Jets, just an “easy conversation” between him and general manager Joe Douglas.

The pay cut Rodgers took was done with the intention of freeing up salary cap space to give the Jets the ability to bring in other players – either in free agency or trade for “bigger names” – to help their pursuit of a Super Bowl. Rodgers also said he did not want “to weigh down the organization” when he’s done playing.

“Just talking about the state of the team and the opportunities that could be out there, that are out there now, that could be out there, and what both sides felt comfortable with,” Rodgers said. “It wasn’t like there was a stress point. I think the only stress was maybe Mr. [Woody] Johnson wanting to get something done, but we weren’t stressing about it at all.”

“This to me is a win-win-win for everybody,” Rodgers added. “Win for me, I get paid a ton of money. Win for the team, we get a low cap number and deferred some cash. Win for other guys that we can bring in and sign and I have no complaints. I’m not missing it at all.”

Rodgers’ willingness to give back that much money was the latest sign that he is all-in with helping the Jets end their more than five-decade Super Bowl drought. There wasn’t much question with how he’s carried himself throughout OTAs and training camp, but this sent a strong message to everyone in the locker room and around the league.

Robert Saleh said Rodgers made “a heck of a statement.” Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, who visited with the Jets on Sunday, took note of what Rodgers did and said, “You appreciate a guy like that and you go put it on the line for a guy like that.”

Rodgers texted Cook before he came to meet with the Jets and talked to him during his visit. The Jets and Dolphins are believed to be the teams in on Cook. He’s likely one of the players Rodgers had in mind when he decided to redo his contract.

They faced each other twice a year when Rodgers was with Green Bay and Cook with Minnesota. Rodgers recalled a 75-yard touchdown run Cook had against the Packers.

“He was able to always impact the game,” Rodgers said. “I love the guys that we got. I think there’s a lot of talent there, a lot of opportunity. But anytime you can add a veteran player, you would be excited about that for sure.”

Another indication that Rodgers is all-in with the Jets, he said he would play in the preseason. Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason game since 2018 and the Jets certainly don’t want to risk him getting hurt.

The Jets open the preseason Thursday in Canton, Ohio, against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. Zach Wilson is starting at quarterback. Rodgers said he could play in the preseason finale against the Giants.

“I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason,” Rodgers said. “Most coaches just have that fear where they’d rather get you to Week 1 than risk it, but I believe there’s a chance for the last one … If Robert says, ‘Hey, we’re going to go a quarter, quarter and a half or a half,’ in the last one, then we’ll suit up and do it.”