Nathaniel Hackett not surprised by Sean Payton's comments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Broncos coach Sean Payton violated a coach’s code when he criticized the job Hackett did with Denver last season.

Payton said last week that Hackett did “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett, speaking for the first time since then, said, “it’s frustrating and it sucks,” that those remarks were made.

Hackett, whose father coached in the NFL for many years including as an offensive coordinator with the Jets, said he understands he lives in a glass house and is open to criticism. He took responsibility for the Broncos’ failures last year. Hackett was fired after going 4-11.

“There’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house,” Hackett said.

He feels Payton broke that code.

“I do. I do,” Hackett said. “It’s very expected. You knew it was going to happen. You knew he was going handle it that way at some point. That’s how it was going all last year.”

Hackett wouldn’t say why he expected that from Payton, but intimated that the former Saints coach – who worked for Fox Sports last year - had been critical of him, either publicly or privately.

“Those are all things that have continually gone on,” Hackett said.

Payton said he would reach out at some point to apologize for his derogatory comments toward Hackett and about all the hype the Jets have received. Hackett said he hasn’t received a call from Payton and doesn’t expect one.

Hackett appreciates all the support the Jets organization, coaches and players have shown him over the last week. Aaron Rodgers was the most vocal, saying Payton was “out of line” and he “needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

Hackett said, “Sometimes things are said that are totally uncalled for and it does bring your team together.”

The Jets play in Denver in Week 5.

“Hey,” Hackett said, “just another game.”