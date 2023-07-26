Aaron Rodgers agrees to restructured Jets contract

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a restructured contract with the Jets, the superstar quarterback said Wednesday.

The details have yet to emerge, and Rodgers wouldn’t reveal them, but he said it would become official Wednesday. It’s expected that Rodgers will sign a multiyear deal.

Something needed to be done. For the trade to Green Bay to go through, Rodgers had to agree to convert his $58.3 million bonus this season to a salary of $1.165 million in 2023. That put Rodgers on the books for $107.55 million next year.

It’s still unclear whether Rodgers is taking a little less or sign for more than two years to give the Jets more salary-cap flexibility. The only thing that’s certain is his commitment to the Jets is real and for more than just this season.

“Definitely some of it is how much fun I’m having,” Rodgers said. “It’s all about the body, how the body feels. The team gave up significant pieces for it just to be a one-year deal. I’m aware of that. I think there was an awareness of that. Anything can happen with my body and with the success we have this year.

“I’m having a blast. I don’t really see this is a one-year-and-done thing.”

Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, said he’s always wanted to play into his 40s. He brought up Tom Brady still playing when he was 45.

“Being a 40-year-old starter was a goal, just because that’s a big number,” Rodgers said. “To put yourself in that position means you got to really take care of yourself in the offseason. I adjusted some things with that goal in mind.

“Tom set the standard playing at 45, which is crazy. But less crazy when you start to get closer to that because you love the game and you still want to be there doing it. If you take care of yourself the right way, you put yourself in a position to at least entertain that thought.”

A four-time MVP, Rodgers has raised expectations for the Jets. They haven’t made the playoffs for 12 consecutive years. With Rodgers, it would be a major disappointment if the Jets don’t snap that drought. This team has Super Bowl aspirations now.

He has also raised the Jets’ level of play during practice. Players on both sides of the football are praising Rodgers’ leadership and willingness to offer tips to help them improve. They believe playing with him and against him is making them better. Rodgers has made many throws that few quarterbacks can and certainly no one in a Jets’ uniform has in a long time.

“The guy glows in the dark,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s a pretty damn good quarterback.”

All signs pointed to Rodgers agreeing to play multiple years for the Jets when he left Green Bay, where he spent 18 seasons.

Rodgers believes the Jets have a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl. He’s already built strong relationships with his teammates and his coaches.

He has an immense respect for Saleh and appreciates his leadership style. Rodgers is extremely close with offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett, who spent three years in that role with Green Bay. Rodgers also said he’s “having a blast” working with passing game coordinator Todd Downing and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, an East Islip product.

“It’s a new chapter,” Rodgers said. “It can be exciting. I think it’s going to be exciting for Green Bay moving on. It’s definitely been fun for me . . . They stuck me in a really great corner where I got a bunch of funny d-linemen on one side and [Allen] Lazard over on my left. That stuff’s all new. Getting to know the people around the facility is a lot of fun.

“Change can be difficult for sure, especially when it’s that drastic — 18 years in one spot. But if you can lean into it and embrace it, there are some really beautiful things on the other side that I’ve been experiencing so far. People have been great both in the city and in Jersey, and I’m just having a hell of a time.”