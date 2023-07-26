Jets' Mekhi Becton sits out with soreness in surgically repaired knee

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mekhi Becton didn’t practice Wednesday due to soreness in his twice surgically repaired right knee.

“Mekhi’s knee just wasn’t up for it today,” Robert Saleh said, “so we just held him back.”

Saleh said Becton is “day-to-day” and hopes he can practice Thursday.

Becton went through the first four practices before he was held out at the end on Tuesday. The reason, Saleh said, was Becton is on a snap count. Then he couldn’t go at all Wednesday.

Saleh said they anticipated Becton’s knee acting up from time to time and they’re focused on getting him as strong and comfortable as possible.

“We’re trying to pace it, trying to get him back up to full speed where he can play an entire game,” Saleh said. “We’re just working with him, the doctors, the training staff and the coaches, just trying to make sure we do the best we can to get him ready to play a football game.”

Becton has played just one game the past two seasons. He is competing for a starting tackle position on the offensive line. He has been playing left tackle for the second team.

Franklin-Myers slowed by groin issue

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers was pulled out of practice because of groin tightness that he suffered during a one-on-one period.

“It might cost him a couple of days but it’s nothing serious,” Saleh said.

Adams picks off A-Rod

Safety Tony Adams intercepted Aaron Rodgers during team periods. The defense was offsides, so it didn’t count, but Adams is having a nice camp. Adams made the team as an undrafted rookie free agent last year and is now competing with Adrian Amos for a starting job.

“I guess the cat’s coming out of the bag a little bit, but Tony has got an unbelievable mental makeup to him,” Saleh said. “He does everything we ask of him. His effort, strain, communication, football IQ, all of it’s pretty damn good.”

During practice, Rodgers spent time on the defensive sideline while the starters took a break. He initially said he went over to tell Adams “nice play,” and remind him, “that was a free play because they jumped offsides.” Rodgers also said he likes to see plays from different angles.

Two-minute drill

Rookie edge rusher Will McDonald IV continues to show his quickness and athleticism as he recorded “a sack” for the second straight practice . . . It was the second straight day of pads and the defensive line dominated the offensive line. Rodgers called it “a step back a little bit . . . Up front we didn’t really control the line of scrimmage like we did yesterday.”