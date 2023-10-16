No doubt about it: Aaron Rodgers' presence alone is impactful for Jets

An Aaron Rodgers’ comeback this season might shock some people, but not his teammates or coaches.

The Jets marvel at how quickly Rodgers is progressing from tearing his left Achilles tendon in Week 1. They’re not doubting Rodgers’ ability to heal quickly or the power his mind has in his recovery.

Rodgers, 39, was on the field throwing the football before the Jets’ thrilling 20-14 win over visiting Philadelphia on Sunday and stood on the sideline for the entire game.

“It’s just amazing to see him moving around like he is,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “I wouldn’t doubt him. I’m just along for the ride and excited to witness it. It’s definitely exciting to see him out there, moving the way he does and throwing the ball the way he does.”

Rodgers was injured four snaps into the Jets’ first offensive possession of the season. He had surgery two days later and was ruled out for the season. Rodgers, though, didn’t rule himself out.

Many athletes have missed an entire year after suffering that kind of injury. Current Vikings running back Cam Akers returned in 5 ½ months in 2021 after suffering the injury with the Rams, but hasn’t had the same explosiveness or burst.

Rodgers, who underwent surgery less than five weeks ago, is way ahead in the process. He’s been out of a walking boot and has been wearing sneakers for weeks. He’s no longer using crutches to get around and what he did Sunday was astounding. Robert Saleh called it “crazy.”

It’s led to speculation that maybe Rodgers didn’t suffer a full tear of his Achilles tendon and may play again for the Jets this season after all.

“He’s definitely one of those individuals who’s fueled by doubt,” Saleh said. “If you doubt him, it only makes him stronger because he’s got this, ‘Oh, you’re telling me I can’t do something. Well, I’m going to show you I can.’ He’s going to prove you wrong.

“He’s got a tremendous drive and a tremendous mindset to him. I think he gets stronger with doubters and when people doubt him.”

The same can be said for the Jets, who had an impressive win Sunday in a game that many expected to be an Eagles' blowout.

Despite missing their starting cornerbacks, the Jets rattled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and picked him off three times. The Jets’ offense didn’t turn the ball over and scored the winning touchdown on a Breece Hall 8-yard run with 1:46 remaining. They will float into their bye with an unexpected 3-3 record.

It’s not hyperbole to say Rodgers had an impact.

“His superpower is his presence,” Saleh said. “Him being in this building, being around his teammates, being in the locker room, his positive attitude, his thoughts of manifestation and all that stuff I think it’s powerful.”

Allen Lazard, Rodgers’ teammate with the Packers and now with the Jets, said having Rodgers around “lifts everyone’s spirits” and “his presence is very comforting and encouraging.”

It certainly seems to have a calming effect on Zach Wilson. The two games Rodgers has attended — against Kansas City and Philadelphia — were two of Wilson’s cleanest games. He went 28-for-39 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City and completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards on Sunday. Wilson did not throw an interception in either game.

Rodgers had a headset on Sunday and spent the game talking mostly with the coaches. Wilson said Rodgers spoke to him at halftime “about maybe some of the signals he was seeing from those guys.” Wilson completed 8 of 12 passes in the second half for 90 yards.

“It’s always great to have him around,” Wilson said.

Wilson was focused on his own pregame work and didn’t see Rodgers throwing, but he heard about it.

“It’s unbelievable,” Wilson said. “That dude’s demeanor, the way he attacks everything is special. So I’m not surprised at all.”

Rodgers will continue working toward a return, but has said it will help if the Jets are playing for something.

They have put themselves in position to be playoff contenders and have a favorable schedule coming out of the bye. Their first three games are against the Giants (1-5), Chargers (2-2 entering Monday) and Raiders (3-3).

Rodgers could serve as an inspiration to the Jets.

“The exciting thing that we get to witness is he’s already a Hall of Fame quarterback, and he’s somebody who always seems to thrive when he’s doubted,” Conklin said. “It’s going to be exciting to just see him finish writing his story.”