Jets officially moving on from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers came to the Jets with so much hype and hoopla in 2023 and he added to it in his introductory news conference by saying that the franchise’s only Super Bowl trophy “is looking a little lonely.”

The future Hall of Fame quarterback wasn’t able to contribute anything to the Jets’ trophy case in his two seasons in New York.

The Jets announced on Thursday that they are moving on from Rodgers. The four-time MVP appeared in 18 games as a Jet and was a part of just six victories. Rodgers showed he could still play last season coming off an Achilles tear, but the new regime has decided to start with a clean slate at quarterback.

New head coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey met with Rodgers last week about his future and informed him he wasn’t a part of theirs.

The Jets are no longer Aaron Rodgers’ team. They’re Aaron Glenn’s now.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," Glenn and Mougey said in a statement released by the team. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures.

“We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

The Jets have the option to release Rodgers and a take a $49 million dead money charge on their 2025 salary cap or designate him as a post-June 1 release. That would allow the Jets to split the cap hit over the two seasons - $14 million in 2025 and $35 million for 2026.

If the Jets choose the latter, they would have to wait until the new league year begin on March 12 to release Rodgers. He could sign with another team after that.

It’s clear that Glenn is trying to change the culture and have players who are fully committed. Rodgers is an all-time great quarterback who cares immensely about winning, but he has proven he can be a distraction.

There was a report in The Athletic claiming Rodgers was told if he came back, he couldn’t appear on “The Pat McAfee Show” anymore and that he couldn’t skip the offseason program.

Rodgers missed the Jets’ mandatory minicamp last year and took a trip to Egypt instead. Former coach Robert Saleh fined Rodgers.

He also made headlines from his weekly appearances on McAfee’s show with his comments on the Jets’ organization, his opinions on Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccinations, among other subjects.

On the field, Rodgers had one of the best seasons for a quarterback in Jets history in 2024. He set a franchise record with 368 completions and had the third-most touchdowns (28) and passing yards (3,897) of any Jets quarterback.

But the Jets finished 5-12 and missed the postseason for the 14th consecutive season. Saleh was fired in October and general manager Joe Douglas in November.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from Green Bay two years ago. His first season ended four snaps into Week 1 when Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon against Buffalo.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement released by the team. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

“From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

The Jets will be in the market for a quarterback now.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor is under contract. The Jets could turn to him for this season. Other possibilities include Justin Fields – who played with Garrett Wilson at Ohio State - and Kirk Cousins. The Jets also could try and trade up from seventh in the draft to take a quarterback. If not, they could draft a quarterback on Day 2.

Rodgers’ departure also likely means Davante Adams has played his last game as a Jet. He pushed Las Vegas to trade him to the Jets in October so he could reunite with Rodgers. Releasing Adams would clear $29.8 million from the Jets’ cap.