Jets quarterback options for the 2025 NFL season

With the Jets going in a different direction from Aaron Rodgers, the team has three different paths they can travel for a quarterback this season.

QBs on the roster

Tyrod Taylor: The veteran quarterback is 28-28-1 as a starter. He could be the Jets’ bridge quarterback for a year. Taylor has proved he can be effective, but durability is a concern.

Jordan Travis: A fifth-round pick last year, he rehabbed all of his rookie season from a gruesome injury he suffered at Florida State. Travis needs to get healthy and time to develop.

Sign or trade for a QB

Justin Fields: A young, dual-threat quarterback who could be the answer for multiple years if the Steelers don’t re-sign him. He was Garrett Wilson's teammate at Ohio State.

Kirk Cousins: New Jets senior football adviser Rick Spielman was the Vikings' GM when they signed Cousins. He could be the Jets’ one-year bridge QB if the Falcons waive or trade him.

Draft one

Jaxson Dart: If the Jets are unable to trade up from No. 7 to draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, they could take Dart on Day 2. The Ole Miss product impressed at the Senior Bowl.