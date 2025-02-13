Jets quarterback options for the 2025 NFL season

SportsFootballNew York Jets

With the Jets going in a different direction from Aaron Rodgers, the team has three different paths they can travel for a quarterback this season.

QBs on the roster

Tyrod Taylor: The veteran quarterback is 28-28-1 as a starter. He could be the Jets’ bridge quarterback for a year. Taylor has proved he can be effective, but durability is a concern.

Jordan Travis: A fifth-round pick last year, he rehabbed all of his rookie season from a gruesome injury he suffered at Florida State. Travis needs to get healthy and time to develop.

Sign or trade for a QB

Justin Fields: A young, dual-threat quarterback who could be the answer for multiple years if the Steelers don’t re-sign him. He was Garrett Wilson's teammate at Ohio State.

Kirk Cousins: New Jets senior football adviser Rick Spielman was the Vikings' GM when they signed Cousins. He could be the Jets’ one-year bridge QB if the Falcons waive or trade him.

Draft one

Jaxson Dart: If the Jets are unable to trade up from No. 7 to draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, they could take Dart on Day 2. The Ole Miss product impressed at the Senior Bowl.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

