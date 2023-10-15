SportsFootballNew York Jets

Fast-healing Aaron Rodgers throws passes on field before game

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during pregame against the...

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during pregame against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

Aaron Rodgers, just over a month removed from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, was on the MetLife Stadium field playing catch for several minutes before Sunday’s Jets-Eagles game.

Rodgers was able to put weight on his left foot as he planted and threw the football to cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is inactive because of a concussion. Rodgers was limping but moving well overall.

Rodgers certainly is progressing faster than anyone expected. He suffered the injury on Sept. 11 and had surgery two days later. Rodgers has been rehabbing in California and hasn’t ruled out returning this season.

This was the second Jets game Rodgers attended since he got hurt.

