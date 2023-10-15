Jets rally late to beat the Eagles for the first time

The Jets’ undermanned defense showed up against the Super Bowl runner-up, showed heart and this team showed it could be playing for something this season.

All seemed lost when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four offensive snaps into the season.

The Jets beat the Eagles, 20-14, Sunday at MetLife Stadium and will head into their bye with a 3-3 record. It was the Jets' first win over the Eagles -- they are now 1-12 against them.

No one could have predicted this, but the Jets knocked off the last unbeaten team in the NFL. This was the best win of the Robert Saleh era.

The Jets forced four turnovers. The biggest was Tony Adams picking off Jalen Hurts late in the fourth quarter with the Jets down 14-12. He returned it to the Eagles’ 8-yard line.

On first down, Breece Hall ran it in for the game-winning score. It appeared the Eagles allowed Hall to score so they could get the ball back with more time left to score a potential go-ahead touchdown. The Jets went for a two-point conversion, and Zach Wilson connected with Randall Cobb to make it a six-point game with 1:46 left.

The Eagles had one last shot from their 25, and the Jets' defense came up big again. Hurts threw incomplete on first and second down. On third down, he connected with DeVonta Smith, but Quincy Williams hit him after a 2-yard gain. On fourth down, Jordan Whitehead nearly picked off Hurts’ long pass to Smith.

“I thought defense, per the usual, was outstanding," coach Robert Saleh said. "These first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all wins but we embarrassed all of them.

“It’s a big win. They’re the NFC champs. We’ll go toe to toe with anybody. It says a lot about this group, how mentally tough they are.”

Zach Wilson completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards. Garrett Wilson caught eight passes for 90 yards. Hall finished with 93 scrimmage yards and the Jets’ only touchdown.

“Huge. This is a big win for us," Wilson said. "That was an unbelievable team. We needed that win. We kept fighting. Everyone kept fighting. No quit in this team.”

Hurts was 28-for-45 for 280 yards with one touchdown and a career-high three interceptions. He also rushed for a score. A.J. Brown had seven catches for 131 yards.

The Jets faced an uphill battle from the beginning against the NFL’s No. 2 offense. They were without their two starting cornerbacks, and three of their top four.

Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed were unable to play because of concussions and backup Brandin Echols was down with a hamstring injury. The Jets started Bryce Hall at one corner and Craig James at the other. James was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Nickel corner Michael Carter and Tae Hayes, another practice squad call-up, also spent time lining up outside.

But the defense stepped up to the challenge.

The Eagles were leading 14-12 and had the ball with a crucial third-and-7 from their own 34. The Jets gave up an 11-yard pass to tight end Dallas Goedert to extend the drive. Philadelphia faced a third-and-9 from the 45 just after the two-minute warning.

Adams picked off Hurts at the 47 and returned it to the Eagles’ 8 with 1:50 left.

The Jets trailed 14-9 at halftime. They got two turnovers and drove into the red zone three times in the half. All three times, the Jets had to settle for Greg Zuerlein field goals.

Their first series after halftime looked like it would result in points. Garrett Wilson had a 33-yard catch on first down and another 25-yard gain to the Eagles’ 9. But that was negated by an illegal blindside block by Allen Lazard on Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

Philadelphia was offsides on the play, but the personal foul superseded the Eagles’ penalty. The Jets were pushed back to the 49-yard line. They ended up punting.

After the defense forced the Eagles to go three-and-out, the Jets got the ball in Philadelphia territory. Kelee Ringo was flagged for a kick-catch penalty for running into Randall Cobb before he caught the ball.

The Jets started their drive at the 33 and got to the 8. On second down, Wilson was sacked for a 12-yard loss by Haason Reddick. Zuerlein’s 38-yard field goal brought the Jets within two with 45 seconds left in the third.

Another huge defensive play gave the Jets the ball back. Jermaine Johnson hit Hurts’ arm as he was releasing the ball in Jets’ territory. Bryce Hall intercepted the pass and returned it 5 yards to the Jets’ 38. But the offense went backward. Wilson was sacked on first down and the Jets had a false start on third before going three-and-out.

The Eagles had a chance to extend their lead on the next possession, but Jake Elliott missed a 37-yard field goal wide right with 8:13 left. John Franklin-Myers had a big sack on third down for a 4-yard loss. On the drive, Brown made an over-the-shoulder catch before falling out of bounds on the left sideline. The Jets challenged the ruling, but the officials said Brown never lost control.

The Jets ran five plays and the series ended when Wilson was sacked on third down.

The Eagles scored on their first series of the game, on Hurts’ 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The original call was that Hurts fumbled the ball at the 1. Although an Eagles player recovered in the end zone, it could not be advanced because it was fourth down. The Jets were set to get the ball at the 1.

After it was reviewed, the officials ruled that Hurts extended the ball over the goal line and awarded the Eagles a touchdown, capping a long, 19-play drive.