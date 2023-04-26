SportsFootballNew York Jets

Aaron Rodgers to be introduced by Jets at 2 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers. Credit: Getty Images

By Mark La Monicamark.lamonica@newsday.comLaMonicaMark

Aaron Rodgers arrived at his new team's facility in Florham Park on Wednesday morning wearing sunglasses and a smile. He also had on a black sweatshirt with the letters of his new team -- J-E-T-S -- across the front.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback of the New York Jets, and it begins with an introductory news conference for the 18-year veteran, four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl winner for Green Bay.

You can watch the news conference live at 2 p.m. in the video player embedded below or watch it on the Jets' YouTube channel.

The Jets sent the Packers their first-round pick at No. 13, plus picks 42 and 207 and a 2024 conditional second-round pick to land Rodgers. That conditional pick can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season 

The Jets also received the Packers' first-round pick this year at No. 15 and a fifth-rounder (No. 170).

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is a deputy sports editor at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

More on this topic

More Jets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME