Now, the Jets must draft to build around Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets already landed the franchise quarterback they desperately wanted with some of the picks from this year’s NFL Draft. They’ll use the remaining ones to build around Aaron Rodgers.

“Adding a player of his caliber is a big thing, but ultimately, we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we need to go,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “The biggest thing in front of us right now is this year’s draft and it’s a great opportunity to add young, dynamic playmakers to this roster.”

The Jets are all-in for 2023. They have the quarterback who they believe will not only end their 12-year playoff drought but who also gives them a chance to compete for the Super Bowl. Rodgers can’t do it alone, though.

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday with the Jets holding the 15th pick. They swapped first-round picks with Green Bay, sending the Packers the No. 13 selection as well as picks 42 and 207 in the Rodgers deal.

The Jets currently have the No. 43 pick on Day 2 and picks 112, 143 and 170 (from Green Bay) on Day 3 of the draft.

Douglas, who often becomes "Trader Joe" during the draft, could be active in acquiring more capital. But duplicating last year’s draft will be nearly impossible. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall look like they could be major pieces for the Jets for a long time.

The Jets are expected to take an offensive lineman at 15. They need depth and insurance at the tackle position, and they want to make sure they have enough protection for the 39-year-old Rodgers.

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown turns 38 in August and is returning from shoulder surgery. Mekhi Becton is slimmed down considerably and coming back from knee surgery. Becton can be a force, but he hasn’t played since Week 1 in 2021. Max Mitchell ended last season on the non-football injury list with blood clots in his calf and lung.

The top three tackles the Jets could be choosing from include Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

Most draft experts believe Skoronski will be gone by the time the Jets select. He’s the most experienced left tackle of the three, having started 33 games there the past three seasons.

Jones played both tackle spots for Georgia, but he started the final 19 games on the left side. A former basketball player, Jones is very athletic, especially for someone his size. Jones is listed as 6-5, 311 pounds. Jones said his athleticism separates him from other tackles in this draft.

“It helps me out a lot being able to have these sweet feet,” Jones said. “I think it puts my game on the next level.”

Johnson also is athletic and has the versatility the Jets like, having played all across the offensive line in his three seasons at Ohio State.

“It’s a solid group with some of the guys who have been projected up in not only the first round, but throughout the draft,” Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan said about the class of offensive linemen. “There’s a good volume of players throughout."

Things could get interesting if Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is available when the Jets pick. They would like to add another playmaker for Rodgers. That also could happen with a later pick — perhaps versatile Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave in the second round, if the Jets don’t grab a center there (Wisconsin’s Joe Tippman or Minnesota’s John Michael-Schmitz).

The irony is the pick swap with Green Bay was one of the last things agreed upon before the deal was done. The Packers could end up taking at 13 the player the Jets wanted.

“We needed to have 13 players we were excited about and now we have to have 15 players that we’re really excited about,” Douglas said. “I feel comfortable with that.”