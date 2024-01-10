Aaron Rodgers won't appear on 'The Pat McAfee Show' during the NFL playoffs 

Aaron Rodgers had another season end on Tuesday.

Pat McAfee announced at the start of his show Wednesday that Rodgers won’t be appearing anymore this season. The outspoken Jets quarterback was supposed to continue with his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show” through the end of the NFL playoffs.

McAfee sounded relieved and tired of all the drama that Rodgers created, particularly lately.

“Aaron Rodgers Tuesday Season 4 is done,” McAfee said. “There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got really loud. Real loud. I am happy that that is not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

Let's chat about sports #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/S7J3FGprv0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024

Rodgers created a firestorm with his appearance last week when he suggested that ABC late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear on the Jeffrey Epstein court documents. Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers for defamation.

Kimmel roasted Rodgers for seven minutes on his Monday night show. During his monologue, Kimmel said Rodgers is “too arrogant to know how ignorant he is.”

McAfee’s show airs on Disney-owned ESPN, which also owns ABC.

Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show on Tuesday and responded to Kimmel. Rodgers never apologized to Kimmel, but he said, “I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero concrete evidence.”

In Rodgers' final show of the season, he also discussed at length his controversial beliefs on COVID-19 and its vaccinations, attacked the media and its "cancel culture" and took shots at ESPN executive Mike Foss.

After Rodgers’ initial remarks on Kimmel, Foss said, “Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel. It should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment.”

Rodgers said, “Mike, you’re not helping,” and later added, “I don’t work for you.”

McAfee did something similar last week when he accused another ESPN executive, Norby Williamson, of trying to sabotage his program.

“I’m never going to act like people are out to get people,” McAfee said. “But throughout my life there’s been a lot of people that have definitely wanted to see me not do good because I am an uber-confident human being. Loud. And if I think you’re trying to hold me or my guys back, like I am an [expletive], too. Certainly. Don’t need you. Keep it moving.”

Rodgers was on every week during this season, giving updates on his rehab and efforts to return from a torn Achilles tendon. McAfee remains loyal to Rodgers, but even the former NFL punter had had enough.

“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer, he’s a four-time MVP, he’s a massive piece of the NFL story,” McAfee said. “Whenever you go back and tell it, he will be a huge part of it.

“We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions do [tick] off a lot of people. I’m pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks.”