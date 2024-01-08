Aaron Rodgers' message for his Jets teammates: Focus needs to be on football

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers delivered a parting shot before he returns to Malibu for the offseason, and it was directed at the Jets organization and his teammates.

Rodgers said everyone needs to get more serious about winning.

“If you want to be a winning organization and put yourself in position to win championships and be competitive, everything that you do matters,” Rodgers said Monday. “The (expletive) that has nothing to do with winning, needs to get out of the building. That would be the focus moving forward.

“Flush the (expletive),” Rodgers added.

The Jets went 7-10 this season and missed the playoffs for the 13th consecutive year, so Rodgers’ words have some merit.

The irony is that Rodgers will make his weekly appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he plans to address the firestorm he created when he suggested that Jimmy Kimmel’s name would appear on the Jeffrey Epstein list.

“I'm going to talk about it tomorrow on the show,” Rodgers said. “Tune in."

That has nothing to do with winning, but when Rodgers is at work, that is his only focus.

“Anything in this building that we’re doing individually or collectively that has nothing to do with real winning needs to be assessed,” Rodgers said. “When you step in the building there’s intentionality with everything that you do. It’s not a half the time thing, it’s not a sometimes thing, it’s not a most of the time thing. It’s an every-time thing.”

Rodgers, 40, speaks from experience. He led Green Bay to the playoffs in 11 of his last 14 seasons there and won a Super Bowl in 2011.

He was asked if the Jets still need to learn how to win. “Yes,” Rodgers replied. When pushed on it, Rodgers said, “Yes is probably the best way to answer that.”

The Jets became the NFL’s most hyped team after acquiring Rodgers. He fanned the flames by saying he believed they were a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Rodgers has a big level of regret that he couldn’t help the Jets end their playoff drought this season. He tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season.

“It was a really difficult year,” Rodgers said. “It kind of hit me last night after the game, just feeling like a lost year that I missed out on. Just thinking if I had been out there, things would have been a little different.”

Rodgers did everything possible to come back this season. He underwent a SpeedBridge repair, an innovative soft-tissue fixation device used in the treatment of Achilles injuries, so he could recover quicker.

The four-time MVP intended to return on Christmas Eve if the Jets were in the playoff race. But they were eliminated the previous week and Rodgers’ season was over. But he believes his story is from over. And he is not alone.

“I think he’s going to come out with more fire,” Robert Saleh said. “He’s on a mission and he’s not going to stop until his mission’s complete.”

Saleh cited seeing Rodgers “carve us up” while playing scout team quarterback over the last few weeks of practice. Linebacker C.J. Mosley said Rodgers “was lighting us up.”

There are questions about how Rodgers will perform at his age after a major injury. Rodgers, who said he plans to play at least two more seasons, is out to prove that he’s the same quarterback he’s been and that the offense he and Nathaniel Hackett collaborated on works. Rodgers also is motivated to lead Jets deep into the playoffs.

“Coming back next year, playing well is going to allow me to play another season,” Rodgers said. “Obviously we’re all going to be on the quote-unquote hot seat next year. It’s going to be an important year for all of us. I love that. I think it’s fantastic. We should approach that every single year.

“If you have a bad year or down year, there’s going to be people calling for you to move on, especially when you’re 40 years old. I’m going to go out there and play as well as I can. If I have the season that I know that I’m capable of having and we have the success I know we’re capable of having, all that stuff takes care of itself.”

Rodgers said the Jets need some more pieces — on the offensive line and at wide receiver — to contend next season.

“We haven’t been in the playoffs for 13 years now,” Rodgers said. “We have to start by winning the division and taking that title away from the Bills.”