Jets coach Robert Saleh doesn't think team has problem with leaks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh did not view Aaron Rodgers’ sharp criticism of the Jets having too many leaks as a shot at the organization.

Saleh also doesn’t believe that the Jets have that problem.

“No, not at all,” Saleh said.

The reported story that Zach Wilson was “reluctant” to become the Jets starting quarterback again sparked Rodgers’ outrage. On Tuesday, Rodgers said “there’s no place in a winning culture” for private conversation to become public, especially when they’re potentially damaging.

“I don’t think it’s an attack on the organization,” Saleh said, “but I always appreciate Aaron’s thoughts and comments.

“We’ll handle all that stuff internally. Everyone’s going to have their thoughts. But those are things we’ll handle internally.”

Saleh: No regrets

Saleh said he has no regrets over texting with WFAN radio personality Joe Benigno after the emotional Jets' fan went public with some of those texts.

“No, I like Joe B,” he said. “It is what it is. Just moving on.”

Benigno read some of Saleh’s texts on the air on Monday. The next morning Benigno said he was wrong.

Saleh was asked if he heard from Jets owner Woody Johnson about the messy matter.

“I speak to Woody every day,” he said. “As far as Joe B’s concerned, I’m just going to keep all that with myself and just move on from it.”

No Rodgers

Rodgers did not practice. Saleh said it’s part of Rodgers’ rehab schedule.

Last week, Rodgers said he would try to ramp up his workload and get back-to-back days on the field and see how his surgically repaired Achilles tendon responds. Rodgers hoped to return this season but that’s doubtful now that the Jets’ chances of making the playoffs are slim.

“I’ll never close the door until the door is closed,” Saleh said.

Bye Boyle

Saleh called cutting quarterback Tim Boyle “part of the crappy part of the league.” The Jets signed Brett Rypien after releasing Boyle, who started the past two games.

“We’re not saying he won’t come back in terms of practice squad and all that,” Saleh said, “but appreciate everything he’s done.”

Two-minute drill

Breece Hall (ankle) did not practice. John Franklin-Myers (ankle), Jason Brownlee (ankle) and Wes Schweitzer (calf) also did not practice. … The Jets activated tight end Kenny Yeboah from injured reserve and placed C.J. Uzomah (knee) on IR. … The Texans signed safety Adrian Amos, who the Jets cut on Saturday.