Zach Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are going back to Zach.

Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Zach Wilson would start Sunday’s game against the Texans. Saleh chose Wilson over veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

“Zach gives us the best chance to win," Saleh said, "and (we’ll) give him another opportunity to go prove that."

According to Saleh, Wilson will be the Jets’ starting quarterback for the remaining five games, barring injury.

“God willing,” Saleh said.

Siemian will be the backup on Sunday and newly signed Brett Rypien will be the Jets’ inactive/emergency quarterback.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in 2021, came in for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and started the next nine games. The Jets got off to a 4-3 start this season, but they have lost five in a row. Their offensive ineptitude has been the biggest reason for the skid.

Saleh benched Wilson during the second half of the Jets’ Week 11 loss in Buffalo and replaced him with Tim Boyle, who was released this week. Wilson was the emergency quarterback the past two games.

Saleh also said the Jets have “always believed” that Wilson was the best healthy quarterback “in terms of giving us a chance to win.” Saleh said the reason he turned to Boyle and Siemian was “trying to spark the offense.”

“In my opinion, Zach gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said. “When things aren’t going good, obviously we haven’t been scoring. Trying anything to get the offense going and we’ve tried everything. We’re just settling in now and seeing what can get done.”

There was a report that Wilson was “reluctant” to reclaim the position after the Jets benched him last month. Reportedly, Wilson didn’t want to risk injury since it’s obvious he has no future with the Jets.

Saleh never entirely dismissed that report or Wilson possibly expressing that concern to teammates or coaches. But Saleh said Wilson never said that to him directly.

The Jets coach contends that Wilson came to him Monday and said he wanted his starting job back. Saleh also said he’s not worried about Jets players believing that Wilson was ready to turn his back on them.

“I am not concerned one bit about that report within the locker room,” Saleh said. “ have my reasons but Zach’s in a great place, the locker room is in a great place and we’ll be ready to play ball.”

The Jets’ anemic offense seemingly got worse with Wilson as a spectator. Boyle was benched during last week’s 13-8 loss to the Falcons and replaced by Siemian. That didn’t change anything. The Jets didn’t score a touchdown for the third time in five games.

The Jets released Boyle on Tuesday and signed Rypien off the Seahawks practice squad.

Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. In three seasons, Wilson has 21 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions in 32 games.

The Jets have gone 12-20 in games Wilson has played. They are 3-11 when he hasn’t – all under Saleh’s watch.

“The biggest thing for Zach just let the thing rip, trust in your ability, trust in your teammates, trust in your arm talent, trust what you see and let it fly,” Saleh said. “He’s got undeniable arm talent, undeniable athleticism and when he plays with that F-it mentality if you will he’s pretty good.”