Jets' Aaron Rodgers says surgery to repair torn Achilles was successful

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon.

Rodgers announced on his Instagram page that the surgery was Wednesday. It was performed by noted orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“Surgery went great yesterday,” Rodgers wrote on IG, a post that included a picture of him post-op. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [Goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

Rodgers suffered the season-ending injury in his regular-season Jets’ debut on Monday. It happened on the Jets’ fourth offensive snap. Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd, stood up, looked at the Jets’ sideline and then collapsed to the turf inside MetLife Stadium.

On Wednesday, Rodgers posted a message, saying he’s “completely heartbroken” but he vowed, “I shall rise again.” It’s a long road of rehab and recovery for the 39-year-old Rodgers.

The Jets have expressed sadness for Rodgers and gratitude for what he did for them in a short period of time.

“We know how much he means to me and just as a human being, so I just feel horrible for him,” Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday. “He’s thrown everything into this organization, this transition.

“Even though he’s not here at this moment, it is unbelievable to see the impact he’s had on this team. I absolutely love that and seeing those guys, to see the standard that he set and carried on through that game.”

Zach Wilson has replaced Rodgers as the Jets’ starting quarterback.