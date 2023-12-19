Aaron Rodgers won't return to Jets this season

Aaron Rodgers will not return this season.

Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he will not be cleared to return. Rodgers said he will be back next season and that it won’t be his final one with the Jets.

The team had until Wednesday to activate him after activating the 21-day window to return three weeks ago.

The quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon four plays into Week 1 and has been rehabbing feverishly to make an in-season comeback. Had the Jets been alive in the playoff race, Rodgers said he might have pushed to play. But the Jets (5-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

Rodgers said he won’t be 100% for another 3-4 weeks and he’s not going to push to return with how the Jets’ season has gone.

Rodgers also showed support to Jets leadership, who have come under fire because of the team’s struggles.

He said he believes in general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator. Rodgers called Saleh “a fantastic coach.” Saleh’s job security came into question after the Jets were badly outplayed and out-schemed in Sunday’s 30-0 loss in Miami.