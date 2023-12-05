Aaron Rodgers angry about leaks from Jets' locker room

Aaron Rodgers came out swinging in defense of Zach Wilson amid recent unflattering reports about him and criticized the Jets’ organization for some stories that have come out this season.

Robert Saleh is strongly considering going back to Wilson, who lost his starting job two games ago. The Athletic reported Monday that Wilson is “reluctant” to become the Jets’ starting quarterback again.

Citing sources, the report said, Wilson has reservations because he doesn’t want to risk injury when it’s clear he doesn’t have a future with the Jets.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called it “chicken [expletive]” that anonymous sources would try to bury Wilson and “assassinate his character” and said he has “a big problem with that.” Rodgers also said the bigger problem has been “leaks” from inside the Jets’ building.

“You’re basically saying this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and is giving the middle finger to the organization,” Rodgers said. “He’s gone through a lot of [expletive] in the last three years and he’s got every right to be frustrated and disappointed about it. I think he’s done a good job of standing up and taking accountability this year. … What is your motivation to try and bury someone like that?

“That’s a problem with the organization. We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately because there’s no place in a winning culture. This is not the only time. There’s been a bunch of other leaks. Using someone in the media to leak stuff to in order for what, to get them to put your name out there for a job or as a player to get you a write up, I think it’s chicken [expletive] at its core.

“It has no place in a winning organization to be a source, especially if you’re going to assassinate somebody’s character, and especially not when it’s someone that I really love and care about like Zach Wilson.”

This isn’t the first time that Rodgers has spoken about “leaks” in the organization, but he was never this upset. The Jets (4-8) have lost five straight and are spiraling to a 13th consecutive year of missing the playoffs.

Rodgers looks forward to Wilson clearing the air with his teammates and in the media. Rodgers expects Wilson to address the team Wednesday and he hopes what’s said doesn’t get leaked out anonymously.

“There’s been too many instances this season where that stuff has happened,” Rodgers said. “It’s not OK and we need to weed it out in whatever way necessary.”

Rodgers also refuted the report that he stepped in and tried to convince Wilson to play.

“What was reported was not factually correct as far as my involvement,” Rodgers said.

It’s incredible how a season that started with such high hopes has devolved into this. The Jets were considered playoff contenders with a shot at the Super Bowl with Rodgers, but he tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season.

Now, Saleh is choosing between Wilson and Trevor Siemian to start Sunday against the Texans. Tim Boyle, who started the last two games, is out of the picture. The Jets are releasing him, according to league sources, and signing Brett Rypien off the Seahawks practice squad.

Saleh did not entirely deny the reports of Wilson’s reluctance. Saleh said Wilson never said it to him. Saleh also said Wilson told him Monday afternoon that he wants to play.

“Zach wants the ball,” Saleh said.

Garrett Wilson, appearing on the NFL Network, said, Zach is “always ready to go and he’s excited for any opportunity he gets. With Zach, I have his back a hundred percent. I know everybody on the team feels the same way.”

Rodgers essentially challenged his teammates to not splinter and continue to fight the next five weeks “because there will be a lot of interesting decisions moving forward.”

He still believes that the Jets can contend next season, and that he has confidence in the people in charge. He feels some things have to change, though.

“I believe in the individuals in the position of leadership,” Rodgers said. “I think that there’s a lot of reactions that happen at various times and some may be influenced by fans and pundits maybe a little more than I’m used to.

“There’s an opportunity for us to stick together now and just watch and see how it all plays out and how people respond to this adversity. It’s been a wild ride and I look forward to taking back the reins pretty soon.”

Rodgers concedes now it’s unlikely he will return this season. He realistically thought he could play Dec. 24, but the Jets’ have to be in the hunt. Their playoff chances are infinitesimal.

“It’s the most disappointing thing about the whole rehab process,” Rodgers said. “The 24th was always when I was focused on. You never know what can happen.”