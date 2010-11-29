Belichick gives Jets a Pat on the back

If you didn't know any better, you'd think Bill Belichick was talking about the defending Super Bowl champions when reviewing the Jets' strengths Monday.

"The Jets are really an impressive team to watch," Belichick told reporters. "It's easy to see why they have the best record in the league. They do a great job at everything. Their return game is good. Their kicking and coverage teams are good. Offensively, they can run it; they can throw it. They've got big-play receivers, production out of the tight ends, [LaDainian] Tomlinson is the leading receiver, a lot of production out of the backs. They're doing a good job with the offensive line, mixing some personnel groups in there. They give you a lot to get ready for, and of course defensively, they're a good coverage team, good pressure team, strong against the run, good situational team."

Hmmm. Will the Patriots bother to show up?

Actually, the Patriots figure to be as prepared for the Jets as any opponent this season. And Belichick singing the other team's praises is nothing new. After all, Belichick can find a way to make a winless team sound like a playoff contender.

That's just another part of the three-time Super Bowl-winning coach's approach: never give the other team anything to use as bulletin-board material.

But at least Belichick is willing to give his own team some credit. The Patriots, who along with the Jets are 9-2, have shown rapid improvement with a young defense and a reinvigorated Tom Brady, who is riding a 25-game regular-season home winning streak.

"I'd say overall that the team has improved on a weekly basis and for the most part on a daily basis," Belichick said. "A lot of times, it's little steps or it's little things. In just standing out there watching practice and observing it, you see improvement in different areas throughout the course of the year, whether that's individual players and individual techniques, or whether it's something that a group does better based on the execution of the whole unit on a play that involves a lot of people."

The Patriots boast the NFL's most prolific scoring offense with 334 points, and the Jets - ranked third overall in yards allowed - have given up only 187 points. Only three teams have allowed fewer points. New England has given up 266 points, and is ranked 32nd and last in pass defense.

No wonder Belichick is singing the praises of the Jets' offense and quarterback Mark Sanchez.

"The common thread is that Sanchez has made plays," Belichick said. "He's used different receivers. He's used his tight ends and backs. And of course, [Santonio] Holmes, Braylon Edwards, those guys have come through for him, too. [Jerricho] Cotchery had a huge catch in the Cleveland game.

"He's used all of his receivers and defensively, when they've got to get the ball back, they're going to be more aggressive. They're going to get up close to the line of scrimmage and put more pressure on the offense. I don't think that's any secret."