Cotchery doing what he can to return vs. Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Jerricho Cotchery was a bit noncommittal at first, saying he would love to play when the Jets take on the Patriots on Monday night.

But when asked directly if he'll be ready and available or if it's too early to tell, the wide receiver gave the only necessary clue.

"Hey, you've got to read between the lines on this one," Cotchery said with a laugh. "It's a division game, 9-2, a lot on the line, you know? So I've been here the entire weekend. Everyone else had to take their vacation and deservedly so because they played in the game. But I was here trying to get my groin right, and that's been my main focus."

Cotchery, with that slight groin tear suffered in overtime against the Browns on Nov. 14, was limited in the Jets' light practice yesterday. He's been able to do some cutting and hasn't reported any setbacks, a sign he's getting closer to a return after spending the better part of the Jets' three-day break rehabbing and working out with the training staff.

It's all so he can return after sitting out the last two games.

"You want to be out there with your teammates," Cotchery said. "There's a lot on the line and these last five games are very crucial. Everyone wants to be available around this time. My focus is on getting this thing all the way right and making sure I'm out there available for my teammates."

Woody still hurting

The Jets have an 11-day gap between games, and perhaps no one is as pleased about that as Damien Woody, who could use the extra days to give his sprained right MCL more time to heal.

"Usually, this is like a four-to-six-week injury," said the right tackle, who played the entire game against the Bengals and expects to play Monday. "So I'm just trying to get it as right as possible and just go out there and do what I've got to do."